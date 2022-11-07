'Bridgerton Season 2' star Charithra Chandran visits temple in Tamil Nadu; see pics

'Bridgerton 2' star Charithra Chandran recently paid a visit to the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Chandran is an Indian-origin actress who featured in the Netflix show 'Bridgerton Season 2' and played the character of Edwina Sharma.



Chandran shared a slew of photos on her Instagram page which showed a glimpse of her Thanjavur visit where she visited the Airavatesvawar Temple.



Chandran simply mentioned the current year 2022 in the caption along with the Indian flag. The first picture shows a close-up of Chandran dressed in a pink traditional outfit with a red dot on her forehead indicating her visit to the Hindu temple.



There were also photos of the Airavatesvara Temple and a cow. There is also a glimpse of a Kumbakonam restaurant and food served on a banana leaf. There is also a group selfie which has Charithra posing with several women and a child.

She also shared an image of the popular South India dish Kottu Porotha on her IG stories and revealed that it was one of her favourite dishes and that she had once had the dish for 30 days straight.



Her fans loved her pictures from India. A fan wrote, "I love how you own your roots and culture." Another wrote, "wow, you are in TN." One more fan commented, "I love how simple & real u are." A fan also said, "You look so beautiful and thank u for keeping it real! I love the simplicity." Her co-star from 'Bridgerton ' - Jonathan Bailey too dropped a heart emoji on her post.

Chandran shot to fame in India with her role as the season's diamond Edwina Sharma in 'Bridgerton season 2.' She starred opposite Jonathan Bailey's Anthony whereas Simone Ashley played her sister, Kate Sharma. It is unclear on whether she will be back in season 3 of the series which is currently under production.



Earlier this year, Charithra turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra for a travel magazine's destination wedding edition. She posed in a white lehenga on the magazine cover.



Chandran was born to Tamil parents in Scotland and moved to Tamil Nadu when her parents separated. She moved to England when she was four years old.