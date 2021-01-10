'Bridgerton' actor Regé-Jean Page reacts to James Bond casting rumours

Regé-Jean Page has stirred the OTT world with his character Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, on Netflix's new Shonda Rhimes series Bridgerton. The character and the actor have become instant favourites with the fans and critics alike, with many already imagining him as the ultimate 007 agents.



The star spoke to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about the rumors that he's in the running to portray James Bond post-Daniel Craig retirement following the upcoming film 'No Time to Die'.

"I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that's one of the more pleasant ones," Page said on the talk show. "So I am pleased as far as that goes." Still, he mused that the speculation may have more to do with the fact that he's a Brit in the public eye than anything else.

"I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here," he added. "Like, if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renowned that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word."

The actor called the rumors a "merit badge." "I'm very, very glad to have the badge," he said. "I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge."

Other people in the race to become the next 007 agents are Tom Hardy, James Norton, and Idris Elba. Thus far, though, none appear to be in serious talks for the part—not yet, anyway.

While Page may be flattered by the consideration, he also fueled Bond talk himself. Recently, the Netflix star tweeted a video of his Bridgerton character along with the caption "Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred," a possible nod to Bond's love of martinis.