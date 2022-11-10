'Breathe: Into the Shadows' S2 actor Amit Sadh opens up about his character

Amazon series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' season 2 premiered on November 9 and is receiving rave reviews from the audiences. The psychological crime thriller returned after two years with Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles.

Actor Naveen Kasturia is a new addition to season 2 of the widely acclaimed show.



Happy with the response to their show, actor Amit Sadh, who has been a part of the shwo since the start, said, “I think I’ve somewhat lived with Kabir so I didn't need to revisit the series before starting the shoot again. But I did live with Kabir for a long time, for 6 years. It did not leave me, until I think this season ended.”

“We filmed the three seasons of Breathe at different stages of my life and to be honest I didn't even know that there will be season 2 of the series when we were filming season 1, and that it will reach at this stage where it is right now," Amit added.

“I want to thank Mayank for giving me this character and allowing me to shine. A lot of times you don’t get the freedom as an actor in the films or work that you do, but I think Mayank has given me so much freedom that the fear and hesitation from within is all gone, and because of that I think I'm able to be a good Kabir," Amit rounded off.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has also co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

Breathe season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.