/Bon Appetit, Your Majesty review: Tyrant king, French chef and food! Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-Min shine in a time travel series

South Korean drama Bon Appetit, Your Majesty finally premiered on OTT platform Netflix, much to the excitement of fans. With Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-haw among others, netizens are already anticipating more to unravel in the upcoming episodes. The series is directed by Jang Tae-woo. The show is a blend of history, romance, time-slip, and sensory bursts of food beyond imagination.

What was the first episode of the show all about?

The first episode is titled Course No.1 Gochujang Butter Bibimbap, which begins with a scene taking place in a courtroom in the Joseon era, with the voice-over of Im Yoon-ah saying where she has landed and how she will be able to cope with it. She also mentions that she will be heading the kitchen and working for the king of the country, who is known as Joseon's greatest gourmet and also the worst tyrant, Yi Heon, King of Joseon. She will be appointed as Chief Royal Cook: The Head Cook of the Royal Kitchen, Yeon Ji-young.

The scene then cuts to the current scenario in modern Korea, in which Yeon, a Michelin chef, is taking part in a competition and later wins the competition. While on her way home in South Korea, with a small bag consisting of her treasure, ie, an antique culinary recipe book. Soon, because of the book, she is transported back to the Joseon era, landing in the jungle. With unusual circumstances, she gets into a fight with the king, but she hasn't realised a bit.



With suspense hanging around at the end of the episode, it definitely intrigued me to watch the next episode. What will happen to Yeon? Will she be sentenced to serve the punishment for humiliating the king of the country, or will she work in the palace? This will be unraveled only in the upcoming episodes.

Why will Bon Appétit be interesting to watch?

Right from the beginning, it has definitely set the tone and justified the show's title, and has made it more interesting, leaving the end with so many questions in mind. Also, seeing Im Yoon-ah coming back to Netflix with another interesting show after King The Land, this is something she has attempted by herself.



Speaking French and showcasing her culinary skills and her acting in the first episode, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, is definitely impressive. While Lee Chae-min after doing shows like Crash Course in Romance and Hierarchy, this is another unique role he has taken up.



Also, if anyone is missing and can resonate, I am sure everyone has watched Mr.Queen, which also has a similar storyline. But, in this latest series, it is a woman who hasn't gotten into anyone's body, but rather, she herself has been transported after reading certain contents from the antique culinary book.

All about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty



South Korean drama Bon Appetit, Your Majesty is a series that tells the story of a talented chef, who, after time-travelling to the Joseon era, meets a tyrant king; her modern dishes captivate his palate, but royal challenges await her.