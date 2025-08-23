/Swara Bhasker reacts to backlash on crush remark on Dimple Yadav: 'It's so stupid'

Actor Swara Bhasker has again found herself in hot water over her comments. This time, the actor triggered controversy over her comment on the political party, Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav. Bhasker came under the radar of trolls when she shared that she had a girl crush on Dimple, the wife of politician and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. She also shared her thoughts on bisexuality and how heterosexuality is the ideology imposed on humans for years. However, now the actress has reacted to all the trolls, calling it “stupid.”

Now, in an exclusive chat with India Today, the actor has clarified her remarks over her viral statement on Yadav and bisexuality.

"It's so stupid. Like, I don't understand [what led to the virality]. If someone watches the clip, they will know what I was talking about. There was nothing wrong. It's such a light-hearted banter kind of interview. I am basically talking about, that I am up for a bisexual thing," Yadav said.

In a candid conversation, the Raanjhanaa actor opened up about his admiration for Dimple, describing her as a very beautiful and graceful woman. Clarifying his thoughts, she said, "I am thinking theoretically, not practically. I mean, I am married and I have a child, so I don't understand what the confusion is. And as far as Dimple-ji goes, I very openly admire her," she said.

She said, ‘’I think she is an inspiration for a lot of people. She is a politician's wife, and she's conducted herself with so much grace and dignity over the years. So there's a lot for me to learn. I put that (girl crush advocate) on my X account as I think women should admire each other, praise each other in public. I don't understand why there's anything wrong with that," the actor added.

The actress had reacted to the controversy earlier by changing her bio on X, which was a direct dig at the criticism.

She changed her bio on X, which reads, “Girl crush advocate. Part-time actor, full-time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.''

What is the bisexual controversy about?

Swara, who is known for her bold statements, found herself in the middle of the controversy after she said that “all humans are fundamentally bisexual.”

During an interview with Screen, the actress, who was accompanied by her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad, said that heterosexuality is an ideology. "We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are bisexual, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in on us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm," Swara said.

When asked about her crush, Swara took the name of Dimple Yadav. This led to a massive backlash on social media.