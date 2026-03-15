/Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Delhi concert: Fight between fans and sponsor staff sparks chaos | Watch

Amid the high-energy concert of Yo Yo Honey Singh in Delhi, a fight reportedly broke out between fans and members of the sponsor team. Several videos of the altercation of the event quickly went viral, showcasing the brief chaos in the crowd while the performance was underway.

As per reports, the incident took place on March 14 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where the venue was packed with fans who had gathered to watch Honey Singh perform as the singer had kicked off the India leg of his My Chapter - India Tour.

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Fight clips went viral

Videos circulating on social media show a heated dispute between a group of attendees and members associated with the event’s sponsoring team.

What began as a verbal conflict quickly turned physical. Several individuals were seen pushing each other within the crowd.

In spite of the chaos amongst the audience, Honey Singh seemed to carry on with his performance on stage, appearing unaware of the incident.

However, the disruption was brief and limited to a section of the audience; the show didn't stop.

Police intervenes

As soon as the fight broke out, security and police personnel present at the event quickly interfered and separated the individuals involved in the altercation. As per reports, the situation came under control within a short time.

About Yo Yo Honey Singh's tour

At the Delhi concert, which marked the opening show of Honey Singh’s multi-city India tour, fans enjoyed the singer's hit songs, including Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes, Sunny Sunny, Lungi Dance, Millionaire, Dope Shope, and Brown Rang.

After the Delhi show, Honey Singh is set to perform in several other cities, which are Indore, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, and the My Chapter - India Tour is expected to continue till May.