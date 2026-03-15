Karan Aujla to Diljit Dosanjh: Indian music artists who are redefining the fashion game

Dominating the music industry with their pop hits, Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, and others are also making waves in the fashion world. From showcasing their charm in streetwear to sophisticated Indian attire, these artists are setting a benchmark for their unique style.
Besides topping the charts with the electrifying music, Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, and others have proven that their style can be as impactful as their voice. Together, they have turned every event and red carpet into their personal catwalk, flaunting masterpieces from refined streetwear to high-end luxury. Take a look at the male artists who are currently ruling both the music and fashion games in India.
Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most stylish singers, who dons every brand. Diljit has successfully transformed "desi-cool" into a worldwide phenomenon with his trademark oversized Balenciaga hoodies, a collection of high-end sneakers, and the effortless fusion of traditional turbans with cutting-edge streetwear.
Harrdy bridges the gap between high-performance sports style and luxury fashion. Often seen in coordinated sweat sets, high-top sneakers, and bold varsity jackets, he represents the "Fit-Fashion" movement. His style is high-energy and visually heavy.
AP Dhillon brings a unique magic to his signature "brown munde" style in Indian fashion. His style is considered a masterclass, whether it is layered urban wear or a casual varsity jacket, enhanced with tinted shades. His look has become a go-to inspiration for anyone searching to master the effortless yet expensive look.
Pulling off bold prints or embellishing the attire with chunky jewellery, Karan Aujla has set a benchmark with his classic look. His style is unapologetically maximalist. From custom-made suits to heavy metallic accessories, Aujla embraces the "Geet’an Di Machine" persona through a wardrobe that screams luxury and confidence.
Alongside making waves with his soulful compositions, Mananveer Singh is making headlines with his refreshingly grounded approach to fashion. His clothing choices are a lesson in how to look distinctive without trying too hard, prioritising items that fit well and feel like they belong to him. He has influenced his followers that real style isn't about spending a fortune or wearing designer labels, but it is about having the self-assurance to wear what truly resonates with you.