/Vir Das makes history with third International Emmy nomination for Netflix's Fool Volume

Bollywood actor and comedian Vir Das has taken his career a step further with another major international recognition. The actor has earned a prestigious nomination for his latest Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, adding yet another milestone to his already notable journey.

Vir Das earns his third International Emmy nomination

Vir Das has earned his third International Emmy nomination, with his latest Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, receiving a nod at the prestigious International Emmy Awards. With this, Vir Das now holds the distinction of being the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations for his work.

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The nomination marks yet another milestone in Das’ remarkable journey on the international stage, making him one of the most consistently recognised Indian comedians at the International Emmys. His journey began in 2021, when his Netflix special Vir Das: For India received his first International Emmy nomination in the Comedy category. Two years later, in 2023, Das returned to the nominations with Vir Das: Landing and went on to win the International Emmy for Comedy, becoming the first Indian comedian to win the honour.



With Fool Volume, Das is now a three-time International Emmy nominee, with all three nods coming for his Netflix comedy specials. The latest recognition also marks another chapter in his long-standing creative partnership with Netflix, as Vir Das: Fool Volume is his fifth special for the streaming platform.

Shot across Mumbai, London, and New York, Vir Das: Fool Volume is a deeply personal and unconventional comedy special born out of an unexpected challenge: Das losing his voice shortly before he was due to shoot the show. The experience led him to rewrite the special in silence and perform it largely without rehearsal, turning what began as a setback into the foundation for the special’s central themes of silence, happiness, foolishness and finding one’s voice.

‘I literally lost my voice’

Speaking about the nomination, Vir Das said, “There’s something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal. For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation. I’m incredibly grateful to Netflix, my team, and everyone who helped make this very strange, very personal show. Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I’m just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder.”

The third International Emmy nomination further cements Das’ position as one of India’s most internationally recognised stand-up comedians, with his work continuing to find audiences across borders and cultures.