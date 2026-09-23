/I Say We Run tour: Vir Das to perform at New York’s Radio City Music Hall

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das is all set to take his ongoing global comedy tour, I Say We Run, to one of New York’s most iconic venues, Radio City Music Hall, on January 30, 2027.

The upcoming show marks another major milestone in Das’ international comedy journey, which has seen him perform at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Sydney Opera House, Esplanade in Singapore and Carnegie Hall in New York.

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Synonymous with some of the most celebrated live performances in the world, Radio City Music Hall has hosted generations of iconic artists and remains one of New York City’s most recognisable cultural landmarks.

About I Say We Run tour

The January 30 performance will be part of Das’ ongoing international tour, I Say We Run, which made its debut at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. The tour will also make its way to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai next month, before continuing its global run and arriving at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

For Das, the Radio City Music Hall performance represents another landmark moment in a career that has seen Indian stand-up comedy travel far beyond its traditional boundaries.

From performing for audiences across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia to becoming a familiar face on the international comedy circuit, Das has steadily built a career that bridges Indian and global audiences.

Vir Das on his tour