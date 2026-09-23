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I Say We Run tour: Vir Das to perform at New York’s Radio City Music Hall

Nikita Toppo
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 17:15 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 17:15 IST
I Say We Run tour: Vir Das to perform at New York’s Radio City Music Hall

Vir Das I Say We Run tour

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Vir Das will take his global comedy tour, I Say We Run, to New York’s Radio City Music Hall next year. Read on to know more.

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das is all set to take his ongoing global comedy tour, I Say We Run, to one of New York’s most iconic venues, Radio City Music Hall, on January 30, 2027.

The upcoming show marks another major milestone in Das’ international comedy journey, which has seen him perform at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Sydney Opera House, Esplanade in Singapore and Carnegie Hall in New York.

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Synonymous with some of the most celebrated live performances in the world, Radio City Music Hall has hosted generations of iconic artists and remains one of New York City’s most recognisable cultural landmarks.

About I Say We Run tour

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The January 30 performance will be part of Das’ ongoing international tour, I Say We Run, which made its debut at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. The tour will also make its way to Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai next month, before continuing its global run and arriving at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

For Das, the Radio City Music Hall performance represents another landmark moment in a career that has seen Indian stand-up comedy travel far beyond its traditional boundaries.

From performing for audiences across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia to becoming a familiar face on the international comedy circuit, Das has steadily built a career that bridges Indian and global audiences.

Vir Das on his tour

Speaking about the upcoming performance, Vir Das said, “Radio City Music Hall is one of those venues you grow up seeing and hearing about. To be able to walk onto that stage and perform my own comedy there is a pretty surreal feeling. I’ve been fortunate enough to perform at some incredible venues around the world, but every new room comes with its own sense of occasion. I can’t wait to bring this tour to New York and experience Radio City with the audience.”

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