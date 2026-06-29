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Why is the 2014 film Revolver Rani trending? Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut unite to slam wild 'kiss' rumours

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:48 IST | Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:48 IST
Why is the 2014 film Revolver Rani trending? Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut unite to slam wild 'kiss' rumours

Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das in Revolver Rani

Story highlights

Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das shut down a viral claim made by a veteran entertainment journalist about their 2014 film Revolver Rani. The journalist had claimed that Kangana had gone overboard while shooting a kiss scene with Vir and had left him injured. 

Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das featured in a film called Revolver Rani back in 2014. The film bombed at the box office and was forgotten from the collective memory of the audience until now, when a kissing scene from the film has become a topic of discussion on the internet. Reason: Veteran entertainment journalist Simi Chandoke claimed in an interview that Kangana had injured Vir while shooting for the kissing scene. As the video of Chandoke went viral, Vir Das took to X to rubbish her claims. Later, Kangana thanked the comedian for setting the record straight and made a scathing attack on the journalist.

Kangana Ranaut reacts

On Sunday, Kangana took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the claims that she injured Vir during a kissing scene in Revolver Rani. Kangana thanked Vir for coming forward and setting the record straight.

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Vouching for Kangana's professionalism on the sets of Revolver Rani, Vir wrote, “Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy, but on set…no problems at all.”

Kangana shared Vir’s post and wrote, “Thanks Vir but who is she? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies. I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random (laughing emoji).”

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Because the two stars historically do not get along—following Kangana labelling Vir's famous "Two Indias" monologue as "soft terrorism" in 2021—their mutual defence and blunt shutdown of the gossip sent social media into overdrive.

Also read: 'Families can not be judged': Kangana Ranaut on Ketan Agarwal's murder case

What was the controversy about?

The discussion around Revolver Rani began after journalist Simi Chandoke made a claim during her appearance on Siddharth Kannan's podcast. Chandoke claimed that Kangana continued kissing Vir Das even after the scene had been cut, leaving the actor injured and bleeding.

In the podcast, Chandoke claimed that Vir went through a traumatic time shooting for Revolver Rani with Kangana. She further claimed that there was a scene that required her to kiss him passionately, where Kangana got carried away and forgot to stop. Chandoke claimed Kangana bit his lip so badly “that it was bleeding”.

Also read: ‘Kangana Ranaut is a very intelligent actress’: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata stars Smita Tambe and Esha Dey | Interview

About Revolver Rani

The film had Kangana playing the titular character in love with Vir Das’s character Rohan Mehra, an up-and-coming Bollywood actor. The story takes a dramatic turn when the opposition abducts Rohan with the intention of killing him, Kangana turns up all guns blazing and saves his life. Revolver Rani was directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav and also featured Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Zeishan Quadri in pivotal roles.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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