/'Families can not be judged for children actions': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ketan Agarwal's murder case

The entire country is talking about Ketan Agarwal's murder case. The murder case of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal, whose fiancée Siya Goyal has been arrested by police on allegations of pushing him off Lohagad Fort, has sparked widespread reactions on social media. Amid this, actress Kangana Ranaut has responded to a news report quoting Siya Goyal’s father, saying that parents cannot be blamed for what Siya has been accused of.

The actor-politician, who has time and again never shied away from speaking her mind, reacted to the case, saying that one can never be sure of a person’s behavior or habits just by looking at their home and parents.

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Reacted to the news headline of Siya's father, saying, , ‘’If my daughter has killed Ketan, push her from the same fort.''

Sharing it on her Instarram stories, Kangana wrote, “These days just looking at the families, homes or parents you can never be sure about sanskars (moral values) of the children, what is more important is that who is programming them? Who they spend time with, what are their influences on SM /AI or real life.”

Kangana Ranaut's post on Ketan Agarwal's murder case Photograph: (IG)

Further adding, the Queen actress said that children cannot be blamed in this horrific case.

“Parents can not be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives, people carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen not how they feel or who they really are, so families can not be judged for children actions,” she wrote.

What is the Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyal Case?

As chilling details of the case continue to emerge, the entire nation is becoming more and more invested. Here’s a brief on what the case is about:

On June 18, Agarwal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. What was first seen as an accidental fall soon turned into an alleged murder. The accused is his fiancée, Siya Goyal, who allegedly planned his murder with her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary. Both are now in custody.