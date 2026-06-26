/'He was our son too...': Siya's family breaks silence on Pune murder, demands accused be 'pushed from the same fort'

Amid the probe on the killing of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agrawal, the family of accused fiance Siya Goyal has finally broken their silence. Speaking to media, her father Pravin Goyal has called for strict action against the culprits, even if she happens to be her daughter. Contesting the claims made by Siya that she had expressed her displeasure over the marriage to her parents, Pravin Goyal said that it is not true. Terming Ketan as “his own son”, Pravin said that he and his family were emotionally attached to him and it is a loss for them too. He also said that Siya was very happy with the wedding and always spoke about Ketan and his family.

“What happened is a very tragic event. We still can’t believe it. They’ve lost their son, and their son was ours too. I had grown so attached to him that it felt like he was our own son. We lost such a loving, promising, good boy today….Siya never expressed her displeasure about the wedding. Ever since the match was finalised, she's always been happy. She always talked about Ketan. If they (Ketan's parents) had even slightly informed us that something was going wrong, we would have talked to them," he told news agency ANI. “Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down,” the father added.

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What Ketan and Chetan's family said?

Meanwhile, Ketan's father Vishal Agarwal accused Siya's family of being aware of the plot to kill his son. "I strongly believe that Sia Goyal’s parents, brother, and paternal aunt could also be involved, as they knew everything from the very beginning. I hope that everyone else involved in this heinous crime is also brought to justice," the father said. Ketan’s mother, Rakhi Agarwal, also said that the family felt betrayed. “We treated Siya like our family."

On the other side, Babulal Chaudhary, the father of Chetan claimed that his son is being falsely implicated. "The girl was standing near the boy. Chetan told me this. He told me that in front of the girl as well. I don't know whether she pushed him or not. But Chetan told me he was standing far away," Babulal said.

Murder plot as revealed by the cops