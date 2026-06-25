/'We trusted her' vs 'Never heard her name': Pune murder accused Siya faces blame from families of both Ketan and Chetan

The death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal who was pushed off the Lohagad Fort near Lonavala allegedly by his fiance Siya Goyal has triggered a series of claims and counterclaims from the families of those involved in the case. While Ketan's family's initial statement stating that his son was a trekker and couldn't fall off the fort helped the cops in unearthing the crime, family of Siya's alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, who was also arrested, have claimed that he is being framed.

What Ketan's family said?

Ketan’s father Vishal Agarwal has accused Siya'sfamily, accusing them of being aware of the plot to kill his son. "I strongly believe that Sia Goyal’s parents, brother, and paternal aunt could also be involved, as they knew everything from the very beginning. I hope that everyone else involved in this heinous crime is also brought to justice," the father said.

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He also expressed his grief and regret in trusting Siya and her family. "When my son's body arrived, we expected that Siya would be in grief after losing her life partner, but she had no reaction. At that time I suspected something was suspicious, but as we had to go to the hospital we didn’t pay much attention. Later, when police began their investigation, details started emerging that completely changed our understanding of what had happened,” he said. He added that they had known Siya’s family for nearly 35 to 40 years and had complete faith in them. Ketan’s mother, Rakhi Agarwal, also said the family felt betrayed. “We treated Siya like our family. She visited our home several times and was accepted as daughter-in-law by everyone in our joint family. We never doubted her intentions. We want strict action against all those responsible for my son’s death,” she said. The bereaved father also demanded that the investigation should examine every possible angle and arrest others if their role is found in the crime.

What Chetan's father said?

Meanwhile, Babulal Chaudhary, the father of Siya's alleged boyfriend Chetan claimed that his son is being falsely implicated. He stated that his son did not push Ketan off the fort. "The girl was standing near the boy. Chetan told me this. He told me that in front of the girl as well. I don't know whether she pushed him or not. But Chetan told me he was standing far away," Babulal said. He also said that he didn't know Siya before the incident came to light. "I just came to know the name of the girl. I have never seen her before. I saw her in the police vehicle for the first time," he said. However, he expressed confidence on his son's innocence. "He is being framed. He has nothing to do with this," he said.

What the cops revealed