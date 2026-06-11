/Vir Das ropes in Sheeba Chaddha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ahsaas Channa and more for his next, Baara Number

Actor, comedian, International Emmy-winning performer and filmmaker Vir Das has officially unveiled the ensemble cast of his upcoming directorial venture Baara Number, a found-footage psychological horror film that brings together some of the most accomplished and respected performers working in Indian cinema today.

Marking Vir’s next directorial feature following Happy Patel, Baara Number boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Vir himself along with Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik.

Collectively, the cast represents a remarkable body of work across critically acclaimed films, streaming hits, and some of the industry’s most memorable performances. Kavi Shastri also joins the project as Creative Producer.

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Interestingly, the announcement comes at a time when comedian-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker’s supernatural psychological horror film Obsession is making waves in cinemas globally. The coincidence highlights a growing trend of comedians exploring darker storytelling spaces, with Vir Das now stepping into the genre through Baara Number.

Speaking about the cast, Vir Das said, “What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I’ve admired for years. Sheeba, Atul, Arunoday, Shriya, Ahsaas, Niharika, Suhail and Naveen each bring a distinct energy, intelligence and authenticity to the film. Horror works best when audiences believe every moment is real, and this ensemble has elevated the material beyond anything I imagined when we first started writing it.”