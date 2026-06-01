/Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur dies at 89; tributes pour in

Renowned playback singer Suman Kalyanpur passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday evening in Mumbai. Her melodious voice has graced some of the iconic songs of Indian cinema.

The veteran singer took her last breath at her Lokhandwala residence, and since the news surfaced, her fans have flooded social media with tributes. Kalyanpur has had a career spanning several decades, and she has sung in multiple languages.

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Age-related health issues

The heartbreaking news was shared by author Mangala Khadilkar, who said the singer passed away peacefully after battling age-related ailments. "Suman ji passed away at around 8 pm at her residence in Lokhandwala due to old age. She passed away peacefully. For the last few days, she was listening to her own songs," she told PTI.

About Suman Kalyanpur's legacy

Kalyanpur was born on January 28, 1937, in Dhaka, which was then part of British India. She was one of the most beloved playback singers of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, and she made a career during a period considered the golden age of Hindi film music. Kalyanpur marked her presence in the entertainment industry during an era dominated by some of the industry's biggest voices.

Over the years, she lent her voice to numerous songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Kannada, Odia and several other languages. Additionally, she also contributed to devotional songs, ghazals and thumris.

Some of Kalyanpur's best songs include Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se, Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye, Mera Pyaar Bhi Tu Hai and Tumse O Haseena. Her Marathi repertoire features songs such as Ketakichya Bani Tithe, Sang Kadhi Kalnar Tula and Nimbonyachya Jhadamaghe.

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Tributes pour in

Following news of her demise, several prominent figures paid tribute to the singer. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "The news of the passing of Padma Bhushan Suman Kalyanpur, the popular, legendary, and senior playback singer in the Indian music world, is extremely heartbreaking. My heartfelt tribute to her."

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Supriya Sule remembered her saying, "The news of the demise of the renowned playback singer Padma Bhushan Suman Kalyanpur is extremely heartbreaking. With her honeyed voice, she had reigned supreme over the hearts of music lovers."

While veteran leader Sharad Pawar wrote, "The news of the passing of veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur is extremely heartbreaking. With her sweet, melodious, and soul-stirring voice, she enriched the world of Indian music. Her immortal songs in Hindi, Marathi, and numerous other regional languages have reigned supreme over the emotional realms of generations."

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and other public figures also paid tributes to Kalyanpur.