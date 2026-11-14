/Varun Dhawan to headline YRF's first-ever horror film, release date announced

Yash Raj Films is all set to venture into a genre it has never explored on the big screen before. The production house has announced March 31, 2028, as the worldwide theatrical release date for its first-ever horror film, with Varun Dhawan taking on the lead role.

Varun Dhawan in YRF's first horror film

The untitled project will be directed by Abhay Pannu, who gained recognition for his work on the acclaimed series Rocket Boys. He has also written the screenplay for the upcoming feature, which will mark his debut as a theatrical film director.

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The film is being developed under the guidance of filmmaker Aditya Chopra, with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani serving as its producer. The project represents a new addition to the studio's filmography, which has covered genres ranging from romance and action to drama, comedy and thrillers.

YRF plans to bring its signature scale, craft and cinematic ambition to the horror genre with a story designed for the theatrical experience.

Varun Dhawan's second collaboration with YRF

For Varun, the film marks his second association with Yash Raj Films. His previous collaboration with the production house was Sui Dhaaga, the 2018 drama in which he starred opposite Anushka Sharma.

The actor has previously explored the horror-comedy genre with Bhediya.

Abhay Pannu, who earned acclaim for creating Rocket Boys, will make his transition to theatrical filmmaking with this project. Apart from directing the film, he has also developed its screenplay. The upcoming collaboration gives Pannu an opportunity to take his storytelling to the big screen.

The makers have not yet disclosed the film's title, storyline, or details about the remaining cast. The project is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 31, 2028.