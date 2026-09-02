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Varun Dhawan's makes his daughter meet his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, see pics

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:25 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:25 IST
Varun Dhawan's makes his daughter meet his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, see pics

Varun Dhawan and Natasha with their daughter Lara Photograph: (Instagram/Varun Dhawan)

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During a family vacation to Singapore, Varun Dhawan took his daughter to Madame Tussauds to meet his wax statue. The actor also shared photos of their trip, which included a visit to Universal Studios.

Varun Dhawan's Singapore vacation became extra special as the actor visited Madame Tussauds in the city with his wife, Natasha Dalal, and their daughter, Lara. The outing became even more heartwarming when the little one came face-to-face with her father's wax statue for the first time. Sharing glimpses from the visit, Varun gave fans a peek into the adorable family moment, making the trip one to remember.

Varun Dhawan's Wax Double at Madame Tussauds Singapore

On September 1, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a glimpse from his Singapore trip. What truly grabs attention is Dhawan letting his little one, Lara, meet his wax double at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. Along with the beautiful memories, Dhawan also wrote a caption that read, “Core memory unlocked. Showed my wife and daughter my statue. Thank you, Madame Tussauds Singapore, for the hospitality.”

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In a series of pictures, the Main Tera Hero star is seen posing with his wax double and his family. The next picture shows Dhawan showing his daughter, Lara, his statue. The fans also saw Dhawan posing with filmmaker Karan Johar's wax statue during his visit to Madame Tussauds Singapore in his carousel.

Besides the museum visit, the actor enjoyed quality time with his family, spending a day at the beach and exploring Universal Studios. Despite being on vacation, Varun made sure to stick to his fitness routine and was seen hitting the gym as well.

At Madame Tussauds Singapore, several popular Indian celebrities also have wax statues, including Virat Kohli, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Kajal Aggarwal, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Sridevi.

About Varun Dhawan

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Varun Dhawan is a popular Bollywood actor. He debuted with Karan Johar's romantic comedy Student of the Year in 2012. Since then, he has given numerous projects such as Badlapur, October, Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Bhediya.

Recently, the actor was seen in the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. As of now, there are reports that Varun Dhawan is all set to star in Yash Raj Films’ first theatrical venture into the horror genre. The title has not been revealed so far, and it will be directed by Abhay Pannu.

For the unversed, Dhawan married his long-standing partner, Natasha Dalal, on January 24, 2021. On June 3, 2024, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Lara.

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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