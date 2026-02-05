/The Raja Saab OTT release gets trolled: Makers announces extended version, netizens say 'extra troll material?'

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab is coming to OTT much sooner than expected. Released on January 9, the movie opened to negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Less than a month after its release, the movie has wrapped up its box office run and is set to premiere on OTT.

Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy stars an ensemble cast comprising Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.

The Raja Saab OTT release:

On Thursday, the makers announced the OTT release of the movie, which will be available on Jio Hotstar from February 6. As a treat for viewers, the makers will be releasing an

extended cut.

Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote,''Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute technical glitches, we’ve added the extended cut! Regret the inconvenience caused due to hype. India's Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar | 6th Feb.”

The movie had an underwhelming performance at the box office, and both the actor and director faced heavy backlash and trolling over the film’s story and performance. It will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Soon after the makers announced that the extended version of the movie would be released, the netizens were quick to troll.

One user wrote,''You mean extra troll material?''

Another user wrote,''Who is watching this?''

What is Raja Saab about?

The horror comedy revolves around Raja Saab (Prabhas), who lives with his grandmother Gangamma (Zarina Wahab), who is suffering from Alzheimer’s and has been searching for her missing husband (Sanjay Dutt) for a long time. After spotting him in a photo that reveals he is in Hyderabad, Raja Saab travels to find him. As his search begins, he uncovers shocking truths about his grandfather’s life.

The movie became a box office disaster and struggled to even reach its recovery mark. As per sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 146.03 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs 208.38 crore.

Raja Saab review