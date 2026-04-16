/Tamannaah Bhatia’s Rs 1 crore lawsuit against soap brand dismissed by Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by actor Tamannaah Bhatia challenging an order of a single judge rejecting her plea seeking damages of Rs 1 crore from Power Soaps. The actor had earlier filed a plea seeking damages for 'unauthorisedly' using her images despite the expiry of the contract.

What is the case about?

According to a report in Live Law, the bench of Justice P Velmurugan and Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi upheld the order passed by the single judge in 2017. Tamannaah had filed a law suit in allegeing that she entered into an agreement with Power Soaps on October 7, 2008, under which her pictures would be used on the wrappers of the company's soaps. The agreement was entered into for a period of one year and was valid till October 6, 2009. The actress had stated that the agreement was not renewed after it expired.

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Despite the expiry of the agreement, the actress alleged that the soap brand continued to use her pictures on its products without her approval. She submitted that such continued usage had caused her loss. The actor sought damages of ₹1 crore and a permanent injunction restraining Power Soaps from further use of her images. Meanwhile the company stated that Tamannaah was not entitled to claim any amount for imaginary damages.

In 2017, the single judge had dismissed Tamannaah's plea after finding that the materials she produced were not genuine documents, mainly because they failed to establish that the company was responsible for the existence of the wrappers or for their misuse of the actor's images.

On Thursday, the court upheld the order passed in 2017.

Hence, the court dismissed her plea, refusing to grant any damages as claimed by her. This order has now been upheld by the division bench.