/Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak teaser out! Sunny Deol investigates a shocking truth in crime thriller

Sunny Deol has treated fans with a special surprise on his birthday as the makers of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming crime thriller. Set to release next month, the film is expected to showcase the actor in an intense avatar.

Suryaa teaser

Taking to his social media, Deol shared the teaser and wrote, "THEY THOUGHT IT WAS HIS END. FOR SURYAA, IT WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING.” he wrote, adding, “Aap sab ke naam aaj SURYAATeaser Dekhiye. Sochiye. Satark Rahiye aur Aggar kuch galat ho toh ladiye!"

The teaser gives a deeper look into the world of Suryaa, following the release of a motion poster.

Opening with a deeply personal loss, the teaser introduces a man struggling with the scars of his past before drawing him into a disturbing chain of events linked to the medical system.

What begins as a personal journey gradually takes a much darker turn as Suryaa starts questioning things that others have accepted and attempts to uncover a shocking truth hidden beneath a seemingly legitimate system.

The teaser describes the film as “Inspired by unbelievable true events” and promises to explore the “shocking truth of our medical system”.

Sunny Deol's new avatar

At the centre of the story is Sunny Deol, who appears in a different space from many of his familiar action roles. While his trademark intensity remains, the character also displays grief, vulnerability and a strong desire to find answers.

The teaser moves between moments of emotional breakdown, discovery and confrontation before building towards the action associated with the actor.

Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal also appear in the teaser.

Speaking about the film, director M. Padmakumar said, “For SURYAA, we wanted to show Sunny sir in a space that audiences have not experienced him in before. His character is carrying enormous pain from his past, but it is that very pain that pushes him towards the truth. The teaser begins with something deeply personal and gradually opens the door to a much larger and disturbing reality within the medical system. Sunny sir has brought tremendous restraint, vulnerability and intensity to the character. The action and confrontation are important, but the real strength of SURYAA lies in the man behind them and why he refuses to stop asking questions.”

About Suryaa

Alongside Sunny Deol, the cast also features Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanushree Chakraborty, Manish Wadhwa, Tinu Anand, Virti Vaghani, Jisshu Sengupta, Khalid Siddiqui, Anoop Trivedi and Rohit Tiwari in key roles.

Directed by M. Padmakumar, Suryaa is presented by Kamal Mukut and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut under the MM Moviez banner. The film’s music is on Zee Music Company.