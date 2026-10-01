/Stree 3 confirmed! Producer Dinesh Vijan reveals release date for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer sequel

After winning over audiences with two successful instalments of the horror-comedy franchise Stree, the makers are now gearing up to expand the story with a third film. Producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed key details about Stree 3, including when fans can expect Amar Kaushik’s directorial film to return to the big screen with another dose of horror and humour.

Stree 3 confirmed!

On September 30 (Wednesday), producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao attended FICCI Frames in Mumbai. At the event, they discussed the success of the Stree franchise and how it became one of the most popular films in recent times in Bollywood.

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While offering a glimpse of the major announcement about the third instalment, Vijan stated, "Stree 3 arrives in 2028. If I say anything more, he'll (Amar Kaushik) get upset with me because he just finished writing it. He thinks that I give out too many spoilers, but everything that you have loved about it."

He further shared details about the film’s expected release date. He added, "You'll get it, but where it starts and where it ends will be a complete revelation. So, I think it might be a nice Independence Day or a Christmas Day present in 2028."

He also spoke about his bond with the team and how they created a small-budget film together. He said, "It was amazing. We started as an independent small-budget film, but we all had great faith in the story and in the way Amar worked on set. He is like us, so we were all like 'laundas' (young boys) on set. We were just cracking jokes and trying to make this wonderful film together, and I think that energy is very much visible on the screen. That's exactly what happened with Stree 2."

Earlier, the film was rumoured to release in 2026. However, in a conversation with Snal Kalra on The Right Angle, Vijan explained, "We’re taking our time because we don’t want to repeat ourselves. Even though bringing Stree 3 next year would make commercial sense, there’s a journey to it. Each story in the universe needs its own heartbeat."

About Stree franchise

The original film was released in 2018 and featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The ensemble cast also included Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film follows a female spirit named Stree, who wanders around the streets at night. If a man turns around when called, she abducts him, leaving behind only his clothes.