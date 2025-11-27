/SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment hits back at Sameer Wankhede, insists The Bads Of Bollywood did not mock him

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment has defended itself in a defamation case filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, raising objections to a certain scene in the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show has been directed by SRK’s son Aryan Khan and produced by Red Chillies. On Thursday, the production house’ counsel argued that while the show draws inspiration from overzealous officers, it does not depict Wankhede nor does it refer to Aryan Khan’s arrest and the drug raid that took place the same night on a luxury cruise.

Red Chillies hits back at Sameer Wankhede

On Wednesday, Red Chillies Entertainment opposed in the Delhi High Court the plea by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede seeking an interim injunction on the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

During the hearing, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, who was representing Red Chillies, told Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav that satire and fiction can co-exist.

“Can satire and fiction co-exist? There is no law that it cannot co-exist. I may be partly inspired by real persons and stories, yet there can be disclaimers; no problem with two existing together. Where is the ill-will or malice? This is about a success story in a Bollywood party,” Kaul said on behalf of his client.

Kaul added, “We are not looking at people who are sensitive, hurt is not ground for malice. Can you pick a stray instance, a passage here or there? The series is about 20 different issues” and insisted it did not talk about the raid at the luxury cruise ship that Wankhede had conducted.

About the Aryan Khan case

In October 2021, Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan,w as arrested in a high-profile drugs case, after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Sameer Wankhede was the zonal officer of NCB and it was he who had arrested Aryan. After spending over three weeks in jail, Aryan Khan was released on bail and later given a clean chit in the drugs case.

On Thursday, advocate Kaul claimed that Wankhede is fond of giving interviews to the media and talked merrily about the issues after the launch of the Netflix series.

“You cannot say that the person depicting ills in Bollywood cannot show overzealous officers. I cannot be responsible for what other people say… I am fully entitled to depict issues ailing Bollywood. Even if I am to project someone, a public official cannot be that thin-skinned,” Kaul said on behalf of Red Chillies.

In his closing arguments, Kaul stressed, “Even if I portray you unjustly, it is still not a case. Every scene in this show is exaggerated. I am not ridiculing him or the emblem. I am talking about officials who have lofty ideas.”

The Court will hear arguments on behalf of Netflix on Thursday.

More about the defamation case file by Sameer Wankhede