/Sonu Mishra exits Kala Hiran, says 'The film had been made to tarnish Salman Khan's name'

Amid the ongoing buzz around Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, actor Sonu Mishra has revealed that he has walked out of the film. This update comes when the project is facing legal problems following Salman Khan's plea in the Delhi High Court.

Mishra was originally cast to play a character based on Salman Khan, and recently, the actor shared that he has withdrawn from the project after developing concerns about its direction.

Sonu Mishra exits Kala Hiran

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While speaking to ANI, the actor said, "I was supposed to portray the character of Salman Khan. When I realised that the film had been made to tarnish the name of a superstar and the reputation of Rajasthan's culture, my ethics didn't allow me to be a part of the propaganda against a senior actor. Following creative differences with makers, I decided to distance myself from the film."

He further alleged that he was never provided with the screenplay of the film. "There is no question of receiving any threat from the Bishnoi community. It is my own community. I believe films should be made on the various efforts made by the community toward society's welfare. I would have happily done it," he said. "The hearing on the stay application is scheduled for July 1. We have to keep our faith in the judiciary system."

What's the controversy

The conversation began after the makers released the promotional material for Kala Hiran. The teaser showcases a character whose appearance bears a resemblance to Salman Khan, leading to allegations that the film portrays a fictionalised version of the actor.

Also Read: Kala Hiran producer claims Salman Khan sent legal notice over blackbuck case film

While the filmmakers have stated that the characters and events shown are fictional, it draws inspiration from the 1998 blackbuck incident.

Following the release of the poster and other promotional materials, Salman Khan has sought a stay on the film's release through the Delhi High Court. The actor’s legal team has said the film is a “blatant reference” to him and offers a false narrative.