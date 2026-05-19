/Snake found at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, rescued safely

A snake was discovered at Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area, on Monday, leading to a brief moment of concern at the actor's house. Later, the reptile was rescued safely, and no injuries or damages were reported from the building.

A snake was rescued at Salman Khan's house

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the snake was spotted near the lower section of the residential complex, where the Bollywood star lives with his family. It is said that soon after it was seen, building staff informed the authorities, and a trained snake rescuer reached the location to carry out the operation.

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Several videos and photos from the location went viral in which the rescuer is seen handling the reptile carefully. The videos showed him catching the snake by its tail, wrapping it around his hand, and eventually placing it inside a secure bag.

As per reports, during the inspection, the snake was reportedly found inside a shuttered area near the building’s parking space, and it is suggested that it was measured around five feet in length.

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Police personnel and local authorities also arrived at the apartment complex to assist during the rescue process.

Salman Khan's recent post sparked conversations

On Sunday, Salman Khan sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a deeply reflective post about being "alone" and "lonely." However, the actor has now assured that everything is fine.

On Tuesday, he responded to the buzz, saying, "Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. (I wasn’t talking about myself.) How can I be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas… I would be the biggest na shukra ever. Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, buss… (Sometimes I just get tired of being around people all the time, so I take some me-time, that’s all.)



Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, ‘Kya hua beta?’ Chill maro yaar. (This time there was no photos, and people turned it into breaking news. now mom is asking me, ‘What happened, son?’)"

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