/'Tired of being around people...'Salman Khan explains his 'alone and lonely’ viral X post

Salman Khan recently sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a deeply reflective post about being “alone” and “lonely.” The superstar, who has a following of millions, left everyone confused with his words. However, the actor has now assured that everything is fine.

Khan has a habit of sharing random posts on X. Recently, he shared a post reading, “By I me myself… 2 ways to be by yr self, alone n lonely…” His post instantly caught the internet’s attention, sparking fan speculation.



However, the actor soon put all concerns to rest with a warm and light-hearted message for his fans, assuring them that there’s absolutely no reason to worry.

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On Tuesday, the actor responded to the chatter, and wrote,“Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. (I wasn’t talking about myself.) How can I be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas… I would be the biggest na shukra ever. Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, buss… (Sometimes I just get tired of being around people all the time, so I take some me-time, that’s all.)

Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, ‘Kya hua beta?’

Chill maro yaar. (This time there was no photos and people turned it into breaking news. now mom is asking me, ‘What happened, son?’)”

The actor’s candid and light-hearted note instantly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments with relief, love, and laughter. While his original post may have triggered intense speculation, Salman’s response reminded everyone why audiences connect with him beyond the screen: his ability to remain unapologetically real, emotionally honest, and effortlessly relatable.

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