/Sholay Italy premiere: Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra starrer to release uncut version with original ending

Bollywood's cult classic film Sholay which was released in 1975, celebrates its 50th anniversary. To pay tribute to the iconic movie, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer will have the world premiere of a fully restored, uncut version at Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna Itlay. Soon after the news was dropped, fans took to social media platform to express their happiness and felt nostalgic. The actor duo Big B and Dharmendra too reacted to the release of the uncut version.

When will Sholay's uncut version will premiere?

Originally Sholay which was released in 1975 became one of the most legendary films of Bollywood and is still loved by many for the plot, casting, and performance by the actors. The screening of the film will take place on June 27 at the large open-air Piazza Maggiore, also known for hosting memorable film events.

The restored version is the result of a three-year collaboration between the Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films Pvt Ltd. For the first time, viewers will be able to see the film with its original ending and previously deleted scenes that were missing from the version that was widely shown in theatres.

Soon, after the news, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Restored in 4k and releasing in Italy, this is going to be amazing. I hope Sholay gets a re-release in India during Independence Day which also marks the 50th anniversary of the movie. Some sources say it's going to release in India, but let's wait for the official news". Another user wrote, "Finally, we will be getting the original ending as well, eagerly waiting".

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra reacted to the film's release of an uncut version in Italy. Big B said that even 50 years later, the film will capture the imagination of new audiences across the world. While Dharmendra, as per the reports said he is thrilled to hear the film is being restored and Sholay is the 8th wonder of the world.

More details about the restoration of Sholay

The restoration project involved working with rare materials found in a film archive in Mumbai and London, and the final version was created with the help of experts in Italy and support from the British Film Institute.