/'She was being tortured': Sanchita Ugale's father alleges constant pressure and money demands

Actor Sanchita Ugale's death has come as a shock to many. A day after she allegedly died by suicide at her Mumbai apartment, her father, Machhindra Ugale, spoke out, claiming that she had been harassed. His statement came two days after he had said that he had no complaints against anyone.

On June 14, the 22-year-old actor was found dead at her apartment in Nalasopara, Mumbai. While her death is being treated as an alleged suicide, the investigation is ongoing, and the exact cause will be determined after the inquiry is completed.

Sanchita Ugale was depressed and tortured: Actor's father

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Speaking about his daughter's death, Machhindra Ugale claimed that she had been subjected to harassment and often appeared disturbed, even when she seemed fine.

In an interview with NDTV, Sanchita’s father said,''She was often upset. She never told us the reason, but she remained upset. Even when she seemed to be in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression.''

After noticing her behaviour, the family began accompanying her

regularly.

''We had noticed this, and that is why we used to accompany her every day. If there was even half an hour when we were not with her, you could consider that our mistake. But we had no idea that she had fallen into such deep depression that she would take such a step,” Machhindra said.

He further alleged that Sanchita was being harassed and was under constant pressure due to demands related to money or other matters.

“We had spoken to her, but she was being tortured. Someone or the other was troubling her, making demands related to money or something else, subjecting her to constant pressure and harassment. This was happening in some form or the other. The truth will become clear before me, but this was definitely happening. I have only one request from the administration - that whatever wrong has happened to my daughter, she should get justice,” he said.

Earlier, Sanchita's cousin, Akash Satish, compared her death to that of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, alleging that she too had been mentally harassed.

On Monday, Sanchita's cousin Akash Satish spoke about his sister's death to news agency saying,"Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood and this industry put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that's what I'm saying. This industry scares a lot and threatens. Like it did to Sushant Singh Rajput. They ate him up and made him hollow from within. Big people have a hand in this. Ultimately, a power game is played. In middle-class families like ours, if a girl or a boy moves up, they are suppressed."

Sanchita Ugale's death