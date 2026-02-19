/Salman Khan visits hospital as his father Salim Khan remains in the ICU

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen leaving Lilavati Hospital late on Wednesday night after visiting his father, Salim Khan, who is admitted there. The veteran screenwriter was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he complained about feeling ‘giddy’. Salim Khan’s family members have been paying regular visits to the ailing patriarch. On Wednesday, Salman was seen leaving after checking on his father.

Salman Khan at Lilvati hospital

The actor, dressed in a black t-shirt and a cap, was seen coming out of Lilavati Hospital and heading towards his car. Khan did not engage with the media while exiting the hospital.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Salim Khan on a ventilator

Earlier it was reported that the screenwriter would undergo a surgery; however, the doctors did not go ahead with the procedure. Salim Khan is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The 90-year-old veteran underwent a medical procedure, which is done after a brain haemorrhage, on Wednesday morning. Dr Jalil Parkar, who is supervising the cinema veteran's health and treatment, shared an official update on February 18.

"There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done this morning. No surgery was required. He is still on a ventilator. Hopefully, by tomorrow, he will be off the ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is longer,” the doctor said in a statement.

Reportedly, doctors of various streams are monitoring the health of Salim Khan.

Salman Khan was at shoot when father was taken to the hospital

According to reports, the Bollywood star was shooting in Madh Island when his father was rushed to the hospital, and he left his shoot immediately to be with the family.

If reports are to be believed, the actor has stalled all of his immediate shootings to be with his father. He was reportedly shooting for his next film, 'Battle of Galwan', which is slated for an April release.

Reportedly, doctors of various streams are monitoring the health of Salim Khan.

Salman Khan was at shoot when father was taken to the hospital

According to reports, the Bollywood star was shooting in Madh Island when his father was rushed to the hospital, and he left his shoot immediately to be with the family.