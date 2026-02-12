/Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma gets threat email, Bishnoi gang link suspected

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma has allegedly received a threat email, police said on Wednesday (Feb 11). The threat came days after actor Ranveer Singh got the threat through WhatsApp.

According to the reports, the sender of the email has claimed to be a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has been sending death threats to Salman and was allegedly behind the firing that happened in April 2024 outside his Galaxy apartments.

In recent weeks, a series of threats against several Bollywood celebrities, such as Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, have been reported. The most recent addition to the list is actor Aayush Sharma. As the Mumbai Police continue to probe the past threats, they have another case to handle. According to several reports, Sharma received a threatening email sent via Proton Mail, an end-to-end encrypted service designed to protect user identity.

Although there has been no formal complaint. But the Mumbai police have launched a probe. It has also been learned that investigators believe that this may be a mischief action.

Ranveer Singh gets extortion threat; sender demands crores

On Feb 10, Singh reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note, which was sent to his manager's phone number. The voice note was sent through a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to hide the location and other information. Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Singh's manager as part of the investigation.

As per reports, they demanded crores of rupees from the Dhurandhar actor.



Rohit Shetty's house firing case