/Saiyaara trailer: Debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s angst filled love story will remind you of Aashiqui

Filmmaker Mohit Suri joins hands with Yash Raj Films to create Saiyaara, marking the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The makers have been teasing fans with the music of the film for some time now and on Tuesday, the trailer was unveiled. The two-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into a passionate love story – a genre that Suri has aced with his previous films.

Saiyaara trailer



The trailer shows Ahaan Panday playing Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer. Aneet plays Vani, a songwriter who collaborates with Krish. The two then fall in love, spend time with each other and make memories. However, their love story and their musical journey take a dramatic twist when Krish is threatened with a knife by Vani at an event. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Varun Badola, who presumably plays Krish’s father in the film.A scene also shows Aneet's character getting married.



From the looks of it, the film seems to be an angst-filled love story. On many occasions, the trailer of the film may remind you of Suri’s blockbuster hit Aashiqui 2, which had catapulted Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor to the big league.

Mohit Suri on casting newcomers in his love story

Mohit Suri said he was humbled with the love the film is getting because at one point he ‘had given up on the idea of making Saiyaara with newcomers’ because he ‘didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre’! The ace director is happy that he found Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda who lived up to his expectations with their sheer acting talent.

Mohit says, “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films that was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film.”

He adds, “When you make a love story with debutants, they have to be convincing as actors to pull off the emotional layers and depths that makes the love story feel believable for people. No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's level of acting but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre, I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants.”

