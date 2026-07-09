/Saif Ali Khan praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar; calls it 'revolutionary'

The excitement surrounding Aditya Dhar’s acclaimed spy thriller Dhurandhar shows no sign of slowing, as Saif Ali Khan has joined the list of Bollywood stars praising the film. Reflecting on the impact Dhurandhar has had since its theatrical release, the actor lauded its grand scale, gripping narrative, catchy soundtracks, and standout performances, calling it revolutionary.

Saif Ali Khan lauds Dhurandhar

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the Kartavya star shed light on Ranveer Singh’s gritty thriller, Dhurandhar and how the film has changed the dynamics in the film industry. He stated, “I see a time before Dhurandhar and a time after. It's up to us whether we catch up or not and wake up or not. It seems like an obvious idea to make amazing music rather than creating a new album for each film, and to draw on all kinds of things from all around the world, while not being too frightened of English also.”

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Khan also talked about the item number song, “Shararat,” which featured Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza. “Something as revolutionary as that- imagine if that were to change the way of hiring a beautiful leading lady to do an 'item' for you. If you just treat it as a song and have these two girls performing as you would in a wedding, it doesn't jar the eyes at all,” the actor said.

About the film Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a two-part spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and several others in key roles. Featuring a gritty narrative and powerful performances, the film emerged as a major cultural and commercial phenomenon, collectively grossing over Rs 3100 crore worldwide and dominating the box office.

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