/Ramayana: Ram-Laxman spotted together! Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey all smiles on sets posing with director Nitesh Tiwari

The first glimpse of the much-anticipated Ramayana, which was unveiled recently, has created quite a buzz among netizens, be it the cast, the storyline, and the debate surrounding the name. Every update from the makers of the film is under scrutiny, and they are eagerly waiting for any new information. Ravi Dubey, who will be playing the role of Laxman, has shared a photo from the set of the film.

Ravi Dubey poses with Ranbir Kapoor and the director of Ramayana

Ravi Dubey took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo with his on-screen brother Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of Lord Ram alongside director Nitesh Tiwari, which presumably was taken during a shoot day, shows them all smiles, posing for the camera.

Along with the photo, the caption read, "Patience is rich, great talent, world is victory, Ram. In the company of legends." Excited fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. One user wrote, "Just can't wait to see the bond between you and Ranbir". Another user wrote, "Eagerly waiting for you as Lakshman". "Super excited", wrote the third user.

All about the upcoming film Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The movie is expected to be one of the costliest movies ever made and boasts a stellar cast. Along with the first glimpse, the makers have also unveiled the cast for this upcoming magnum opus.

The star-studded cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.