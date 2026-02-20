/Raj Kundra granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin ‘Ponzi’ scheme case, says: 'I have not done anything'

On Friday (Feb 20), actor and businessman Raj Kundra was granted bail in connection with a Bitcoin money laundering case. The bail was granted by a special court in Mumbai.

Following the court’s decision, Kundra interacted with the media briefly, saying, " Satyamev Jayate...(truth alone triumphs).".

In the Bitcoin Ponzi scheme case, Kundra, who is married to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has allegedly been a beneficial owner of transactions worth Rs 150 crore. He was not arrested during the investigation but was summoned by a special PMLA court in connection with the alleged fraud case.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media outside the court in Mumbai, Kundra said, "I always had full faith in the Judiciary system, when I know that I have not done anything wrong, so it's a relief that Judiciary notices it and gives the relief. So, now I will follow the process."

He also said that the media has hyped the case.

“Unfortunately, the media has hyped up the case. There’s nothing like that. Maybe you don’t understand legal terms, so you report whatever you can make of it,” he said, adding, “I am no longer wearing a mask because all my masks are off. It’s time to remove other people’s masks.''

In Sept 2025, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Kundra in a bitcoin scam, and he was accused of being in touch with crypto-scam mastermind Amit Bhardwaj, founder of gainbitcoin.com.

His advocate, Prashant Patil, also addressed the matter, stating that Kundra had fully cooperated with the investigation and had visited the ED office multiple times since 2021 in connection with the case. Kundra has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

He said, "ED had filed a chargesheet against Raj Kundra. According to us, there was no merit in the chargesheet. Today, we had a bail application. Since 2018, Raj Kundra has been appearing before the ED. There was no instance when he did not cooperate with ED. He has been granted bail on a surety amount of Rs one lakh. He has to seek permission from the court before travelling abroad."

What do we know about Kundra's ED case?