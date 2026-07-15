/Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted on a cosy Mumbai lunch date | Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted enjoying a quiet lunch date in Mumbai with some Bengaluru-style benne dosas. Bollywood's favourite couple, who are expecting their second child, visited the popular Benne restaurant to satisfy their cravings, and several visuals from their outing have taken over the internet.

Deepika-Ranveer step out for a lunch date

In the now-viral clips, the pair can be seen leaving the eatery after their meal. Despite trying to keep a low profile by wearing face masks, the actors were quickly recognised by fans and paparazzi.

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For the outing, Deepika opted for a comfortable co-ord set, and Ranveer wore a T-shirt, black trousers and a cap. They were accompanied by security as they made their way to their car after lunch.

This is not their first time enjoying benne dosa. The couple has been frequent visitors to the restaurant, and Deepika has also often spoken about her love for South Indian food.

Deepika-Ranveer expecting second child

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child. The actors shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test. They welcomed Dua in September 2024.

Deepika-Ranveer's work front

The actress has reportedly wrapped up filming for both King and Atlee's Raaka before taking her maternity break. King, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma. The film is expected to release on December 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for his upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. He was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which became a major box-office success.