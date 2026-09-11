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Paresh Rawal reacts to National Film Awards venue shift: ‘Gujarat is part of our own country’

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 13:41 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 13:41 IST
Paresh Rawal reacts to National Film Awards venue shift: ‘Gujarat is part of our own country’

Paresh Rawal Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Paresh Rawal has reacted to the decision to host the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat instead of its traditional venue in Delhi. Read to know more. 

The decision to move the National Film Awards ceremony out of Delhi for the first time in its 72-year history has sparked a debate within the film industry. As the 72nd National Film Awards prepare to be held in Gujarat on September 22, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has reacted to it.

What did Paresh Rawal say about the National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat?

As per the ANI report, when Paresh Rawal was asked about Gujarat hosting the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, the Bollywood veteran actor said, "Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan? It is also a part of our own country. Why shouldn't this event be held in Gujarat? Events should be held in Gujarat too. I say such events should take place in every state. There is nothing wrong with that."

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For the unversed, the decision was officially announced earlier this week and has triggered mixed reactions from members of the film industry. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia questioned why Gujarat was selected over other major film-producing regions such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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