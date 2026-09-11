/Paresh Rawal reacts to National Film Awards venue shift: ‘Gujarat is part of our own country’

The decision to move the National Film Awards ceremony out of Delhi for the first time in its 72-year history has sparked a debate within the film industry. As the 72nd National Film Awards prepare to be held in Gujarat on September 22, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has reacted to it.

What did Paresh Rawal say about the National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat?

As per the ANI report, when Paresh Rawal was asked about Gujarat hosting the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, the Bollywood veteran actor said, "Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan? It is also a part of our own country. Why shouldn't this event be held in Gujarat? Events should be held in Gujarat too. I say such events should take place in every state. There is nothing wrong with that."

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