/Param Sundari box office collection day 3: Sidharth-Janhvi's rom-com maintains steady momentum, crosses ₹20 crore mark

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari depicts the love story of two states, ie, one from North and the other from South. The Maddocks' latest film has hit a chord with the audience and has been going strong at the box office on the third day. Let's delve into knowing how much it has earned.

Box office report day 3 of Param Sundari

According to the Sacnilk report, on the third day, Param Sundari earned Rs 10.25 crore in India. On the first day, it had earned Rs 7.25 crore, and on the second day, Rs 9.25 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 26.75 crore.

The worldwide collection of Param Sundari within 3 days is now Rs 42.15 crore, and the gross collection of India is Rs 32.15 crore. Reportedly, the overall Hindi occupancy rate of the romantic-comedy is 20.71 % as of August 31.

Param Sundari: What works in the film and what doesn't

As per WION's Shomini Sen, what works in Param Sundari is that the songs and the cinematography are the only two factors that can draw the crowd to theatres. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the songs, especially Pardesiya, are all soulful and hummable. Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran captures the beautiful Kerala in all its glory- at one point, it almost feels like a Kerala tourism ad.

The final verdict of the film is a middling, predictable romantic film. Param Sundari doesn’t offer anything that one has not seen already. A half-hearted attempt at being culturally woke costs this one a lot, making the film terribly tone deaf and predictable.