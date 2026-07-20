/Operation Safed Sagar trailer promises a gripping tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War

The makers of Operation Safed Sagar unveiled the trailer offering a stirring look at one of the Indian Air Force's most significant missions during the 1999 Kargil War. Blending high-octane aerial action with emotional storytelling, the film pays tribute to the courage, resilience and sacrifices of the armed forces, setting the stage for a patriotic war drama inspired by real events.

Trailer of Operation Safed Sagar

In the trailer, it is shown the story is the Golden Arrows Squadron, led by Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa 'Tony' (Jimmy Shergill) and Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja (Siddharth). As the conflict intensifies, the officers, along with Flying Officer R.S. Dhaliwal 'Dhali' (Abhay Verma), Flying Officer C.H. Bal Reddy 'Baldy' (Mihir Ahuja), Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sangwan 'Sangy' (Taaruk Raina) and Flying Officer Amit Gupta 'Goofy' (Arnav Bhasin), undertake dangerous missions while confronting the harsh realities of war.

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The series brings to life the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, one of the many air warrior, naval, and army units that answered the nation's call during Operation Safed Sagar.

Reflecting on bringing this story to screen, Oni Sen, Director, Operation Safed Sagar , said, "From the very beginning, we wanted to tell the story of Operation Safed Sagar with honesty, scale, and emotional truth. While the operation itself is extraordinary, what stayed with us throughout this journey were the pilots, officers, and families whose courage, resilience, and sacrifices continue to inspire us. We're incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the outset and for backing our vision with unwavering trust and conviction. They were true creative partners, championing the project and giving us the support and freedom to tell this story with the authenticity, ambition, and scale it deserved. I'm equally grateful to our producers, Feel Good Films and Matchbox Shots, our exceptional cast, and the entire crew, whose passion and dedication brought these real-life heroes to the screen with sincerity and heart. We hope this series stands as a fitting tribute to their courage and sacrifice, and that audiences around the world connect with their extraordinary story."

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India said, “Some stories are a privilege to tell and Operation Safed Sagar is one of them. Bringing the Indian Air Force's role in the Kargil conflict to the screen has been our most ambitious production in India to date, made possible through the extraordinary support of the Indian Air Force. From our remarkable cast to Indian artists, technicians and VFX teams, every person behind this series has helped bring this story to life with authenticity, ambition and incredible craftsmanship, a reflection of the extraordinary talent that exists in India's creative ecosystem. We're equally proud to have young and fresh creators - Abhijit Parmar and Kushal Srivastava – and the vision of director Oni Sen, who helped shape this project from the ground up. We also deeply value our partnership with Matchbox Shots for yet another riveting story with unforgettable characters. We hope audiences experience not just the scale of this series, but also the courage, sacrifice and spirit at its heart."

The series brings to life the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, one of the many air warrior, naval, and army units that answered the nation's call during Operation Safed Sagar.

When will Operation Safed Sagar premiere?

Helmed by Oni Sen, the series is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. It is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films. The cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.