/O'Romeo trailer out: Shahid Kapoor unleashes violent romance as Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj's gritty tale

The trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo has been unveiled, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Said to be one of the biggest releases of 2026, the film marks the theatrical comeback of Bhardwaj, and his fourth project with Kapoor after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017).

About the trailer

The disturbing yet compelling trailer is over three minutes, and it offers a glimpse into the violent, music-infused world of the film. Shahid Kapoor is playing the role of Hussain a.k.a Ustara, a gangster whose life juggles between violence, love, and flamboyant swagger. Besides killing without hesitation, the character also impresses fans with the dance.

Alongside Kapoor, Triptii Dimri stars in the film as a woman who wants to take revenge. She reaches out to Hussain for a contract killing, but the relationship takes a turn after he falls in love with her.

The cast also features Avinash Tiwary in a menacing role, and Nana Patekar appears as a cop with Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vikrant Massey in special roles.

Packed with violence, dark humour, and music, the trailer showcases the intense Bhardwaj’s storytelling. One of the major highlights of the clip was Shahid Kapoor burning a teddy bear to light a cigarette.

Controversy around the film

The trailer launch arrives after reports claimed the event had been cancelled due to alleged threats linked to the film’s subject. However, the makers went ahead with a grand unveiling in Mumbai. A few days ago, gangster Hussain Ustara's daughter denied reports of any threats, even as legal objections surrounding the film continue to simmer.

Amid the ongoing speculation, the makers have stated that O’Romeo is not a biopic of Hussain Ustara. In a statement, they called the film "a romantic action drama inspired by true events,” promising a story filled with grit, emotional depth, and intensity. However, controversy continues, with Ustara’s daughter Sanober Shaikh issuing a legal notice alleging misrepresentation of her father’s life and legacy.

Fans reactions

As soon as the trailer was released, fans flooded social media with praise for Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj. One fan said, "Shahid + Vishal Bhardwaj = blockbuster," while another commented, "That ‘Romeo… ooh Romeo’ dialogue gives goosebumps."

Release date