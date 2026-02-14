/O'Romeo box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor starrer opens on slow note, mints THIS much

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, was released in cinemas on February 13. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film has been well-received by the audience for its performance and the plot. However, the action-thriller has opened with a slow pace. Let's delve in to know how much it earned at the box office on the first day.

O'Romeo box office collection day one

According to a report by Sacnilk, O'Romeo has reportedly minted Rs 8.25 crore on the first day at the box office. The overall occupancy had an overall 14.86% in Hindi occupancy on Friday, February 13.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (22.75%), followed by Jaipur (20.75%), Bengaluru (20.25%), Mumbai (19%) and Pune (14.75%). However, in comparison with the other Bollywood film Tu Yaa Main starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, it has done well at the box office. The survival thriller had collected Rs 0.55 crore net on Friday.

O'Romeo review

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, "The narrative of this action-packed film is simple and linear. It pleases the audience with its entertainment value and strong performances. Shahid is at his best in the raw action-hero avatar, and it is clear how much he has enjoyed playing this role. Tripti’s performance reminds you of her Qala and Bulbbul days. With that intensity in her wide eyes and raw expressions, she wins every frame. Avinash Tiwary and Nana Patekar also gained attention with their performances."

"Apart from the A-listers, Rahul Deshpande as Inspector Pathare stands out and delivers one of the finest performances in the film. Vishal Bharadwaj’s film is a purely commercial entertainer that wins because of its performances and background score, especially when “Hum To Tere Hi Liye” is being played again and again."

All about O'Romeo

The romantic-action thriller O'Romeo is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

