No doom scrolling! No DMs! Karan Johar announces digital detox: What is it and why is it necessary?

Karan Johar needs a break from social media. The director and producer has time and again gone on social media breaks. On Monday (26 Jan), he once again announced that he is taking a break from social media. But this one is going to be short.



On Monday evening, Karan revealed that he will be staying away from social media for a week.

In a post shared on Instagram stories, the Rocky Aur Rani… director shared that there will be no doom scrolling, no DMs, and no posts for a week.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Digital Detox for a week ! No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away!!!!" he wrote.

This comes as no surprise to Johar’s followers, as he has been taking time away from the digital world earlier as well. In 2020, he took a similar social media break for almost two months. He stepped away from social media after facing huge backlash following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, especially due to allegations of nepotism. While he did not specifically mention that the online backlash was the reason behind his decision.

Screengrab of Karan Johar's IG story Photograph: (X)

What is social media detox, and why is it necessary?

From the first thing in the morning to the last thing at night, social media has become one of the most important parts of our lives. While the platform comes with a lot of benefits, it also has repercussions.

The phone that you pick up for a minute to get an update on what’s going on in the world soon. And soon we end up spending hours, doing nothing just doomscrolling.

This is where social media detox comes in. It is a temporary break from platforms like Instagram, X, Facebook, and others. This pause helps give your mind some space from digital life and allows you to

focus on things that are necessary in real life.

