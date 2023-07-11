Zeenat Aman makes a statement with her 50th Instagram post: Life isn't black and white, it's grey!

Zeenat Aman is embracing her greys and inspiring others to do the same. The veteran Bollywood actress took to Instagram to flaunt her grey hair. The post was special as it was her 50th Instagram post. The actress made her debut in February earlier this year. She dedicated her milestone post to all those who are "flaunting beautiful silver hair".

The actor mentioned in the post that she came to know from a tweet that her grey tresses have inspired a few others to "stop colouring their hair" since she made her Instagram debut.



In her new post, Zeenat Aman wore a vibrant green jacket over a white shirt. The actor wrote in the caption, "Grey weather, grey hair... and a splash of colour to offset it all! I didn't intend for my grey hair to be a statement, but a statement it has become. In fact, yesterday I read a tweet by someone who said they know at least three people who have been inspired to stop colouring their hair since I made my Instagram debut! I thought this was a wonderful compliment."



Zeenat Aman added, "If embracing my natural hair is encouraging others to do the same, then I'm all the happier for it. So, with my 50th post on Instagram, I want to celebrate all of you who are flaunting your beautiful silver hair! Please post a story of yourself (or your silver-haired loved one) and tag me in it. I'd love to share your pictures to my own stories." She concluded her post by saying, "After all, life isn't black and white, it's grey!"

Needless to say, the post garnered likes and comments from Instafam. Actor Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Lovvvvvve what you write Zee" and dropped a heart emoji and a kiss emoji with it.



The actor added, "Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo. My son @zanuski took this image of me (and my silver bob) a few weeks ago at a friend's home near Alibag."



Zeenat Aman has brought her A game to social media ever since her debut in February 2023. All her posts get massive attention. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from the privacy of celebrities to sartorial choices, Zeenat Aman shares her insights in every post.