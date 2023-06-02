Zara Hatke Zara Bachke review: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's film is unnecessarily dramatic

She is ambitious and aspirational and he just wants her dreams to come true. A simple story indeed but Laxman Utekar's latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke unnecessarily complicates a simple love story of a married couple wanting some privacy. It tries to explore the problems of modern marriages in India, where couples try to strike a balance between attending to familial duties and maintaining their privacy in marriage - but the execution of the plot is so over the top that the result is a mediocre affair.



Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (Sara Ali Khan) have been married for two years. In an intercaste marriage, they and their families are poles apart. She is a teacher, earns more than her husband and is aspirational. He is a yoga instructor, calculative and puts his wife's happiness first. The couple desire privacy which is hard to get in an overcrowded small flat filled with nosy relatives and irrational parents. And so they decide to buy their own home - a space that they call on their own.

With limited money, they are unable to afford a luxury flat in an upcoming swanky society. While Kapil is okay to wait it out, Saumya grows impatient and wants to apply under a govt scheme which enables the less fortunate to own flats at affordable rates. The catch is that the scheme is applicable to those who cannot afford to own a house due to hefty loans.



On the advice of an agent Bhagwaan Das(Inaamulhaq), Kapil and Saumya stage a divorce in order for Saumya to apply and get a flat on their dreams under the govt scheme as a single woman with limited income.

While the two desire to be together and own a space of their own, their fake divorce create problems in their marriage thereby jeopardising their future together.

Written by Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, the dramedy uses the usual trope of situational comedy to narrate the trials of modern day marriages. Some scenes stand out, some lines make you laugh even but the overall narrative is sluggish and you often wonder while watching why the protagonists are so over the top with their emotions all the time. Over the last few years, small-town stories have become a genre in itself. You will have the leads playing flawed characters who want to strive for a better life but are crippled by conventions and stereotypes. These films try to address a pertinent issue plaguing society- mostly with the help of humour. Most of these films have quirky supporting characters who stand out in some scenes with their buffoonery. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke uses the same tropes- its like watching an Ayushmann Khurrana film but without him in it.



There is a nosy aunt, who minds other's business more than her own. There is a 'cool' father-in-law who overshares too much about his life whenever he is drunk, a loser best friend who always has the couple's back, a comical conman- characters who have become staples of such films over the years. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in that sense does not offer anything new.



The film though tries to talk of how the Indian middle class work supremely hard all their lives to build a home. From budget eating outs to saving on petrol whenever possible, an average middle-class family has to compromise all their lives to afford a space of their own and sometimes despite the hustle fail to find their desired home as real estate prices across tier-two cities too shoot up each year.