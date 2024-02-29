Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra takes you in the action-packed patriotic journey

After a much delay, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is set to arrive in the theatres on March 15. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie will feature Sidharth in a very new avatar.

The action-packed trailer featured Sidharth in the role of an army man, who can go to any extent when it comes to his nation, India. This is not the first time the Student of the Year actor will play the role of the soldier. In the 2021 movie Shershaah, he played the role of Vikram Batra. However, his role in the movie is very different from the previous one.

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, the movie stars Raashi Khanna, who is playing his love interest, Ronit Roy playing the role of Sidharth's father and Disha Patani playing the role of an air hostess.

Yodha trailer:

The 2-minute-49-second trailer takes us into the world of Arun Katyal, a patriotic Army man, who's ready to give anything for his country. However, he has been named a traitor and his entire group has been suspended. Amid his fight to prove his innocence, Arun got stuck in the hijacked flight. And, as a soldier, he takes up the responsibility for saving the passengers.

A few stills in the trailer showcase his never-ending love for his nation, which came from his father and army officer played by Ronit Roy. Raashi Khanna is playing the role of an officer and Arun's girlfriend.

Watch the power-packed trailer below:

The movie is backed by Karan Johar's production house Dharma. The ace director shared the trailer on his Instagram, “Be seated because it’s time for some unabashed action, thrill & adrenaline as our #Yodha takes over! See you at the big screens!!!✈️”

The movie has been one of the movies that has been in the headlines for a while now. The movie was originally scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. After multiple delays, the movie is to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.