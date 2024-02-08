Yami Gautam is pregnant! Actress flaunts her baby bump at a film event, watch

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar are soon going to be embracing parenthood. According to multiple media reports, Yami is five and half months pregnant and she is due in May 2024. The couple have been married for three years now. While the news of her pregnancy has been reported by multiple media houses, the couple did not make any public announcement. Recent public appearances sparked speculation about Gautam's pregnancy as she was seen concealing her stomach.

On Thursday, hours after the news of her pregnancy broke on social media, Yami appeared at the trailer launch event of her new film Article 370 and flaunted her baby bump. The actress wore a flowing white dress and covered her bump with an oversized blazer. The film also features Priyamani in a prominent role. Article 370 is produced by Aditya Dhar who was seen taking care of his wife at the event.

The couple, who met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, got married on June 4, 2021, after dating for two years. Dhar had directed the film which starred Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Rani and Yami Gautam.