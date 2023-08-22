With Tron Ekka, Baap Manus and Love-All, Anand Pandit announces a busy August slate

Indian film producer Anand Pandit is looking forward to an eventful August with three of his films releasing close to each other. This year, the slate of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures is packed with three multilingual films. It might mark the first time in Indian film history that a producer will be releasing three movies in three different languages in such close proximity. As Pandit says, "My endeavour has always been to work in diverse industries, and I am excited that three films in Gujarati, Hindi, and Marathi will reach theatres across the country on August 25 and September 1, 2023."

The much-awaited Tron Ekka will be released on August 25 and stars Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar, and Mitra Gadhvi in leading roles. The Gujarati situational comedy is directed by Rajesh Sharma and is produced by Pandit, Vaishal Shah, and Jannock Films. Also starring Kinjal Rajpriya, Esha Kansara, and Tarjanee Bhadla, the film is an uproarious account of three youths trying to make money through a gambling enterprise at home and then facing one misadventure after another.

Director Yogesh Phulpagar's Baap Manus is a moving, heart-warming Marathi family drama starring superstar Pushkar Jog and will release on September 1. The film narrates the journey of a single father trying to raise his daughter and is produced by Anand Pandit, Rupa Pandit, and Pushkar Jog and co-produced by Vaishal Shah and Rahul V Dubey. The other stars in the film include Anusha Dandekar, Kushal Badrike, Shubhangi Gokhale, and child actor Keya Ingle.

The third on this list is Love-All, a sports drama in Hindi that will release on September 1. Helmed by writer, producer, and director Sudhanshu Sharma, the film is about a badminton player's journey to success against all odds and stars Kay Kay Menon. It is presented by Mahesh Bhatt, Anand Pandit, and iconic badminton champion Pullela Gopichand himself.

