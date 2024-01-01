Who's that? Manoj Bajpayee's new photo on social media leaves fans stunned

'New Year, New Me'- That's how Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee captioned his new post as he shared a shirtless photo of himself on the first day of 2024. The actor showed off his ripped physique in the new photo where he was seen wearing only a pair of trousers. In the new photo, the actor was seen flaunting his abs which attracted an array of comments from celebrities and fans alike. As he posed for the camera, Manoj gave a serious expression. He captioned the post, "New Year, New Me! Dekho d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na (See the effect of d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup on my body. Isn't it a killer look)?" Reacting to the post, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Chuppe Rustom (red heart emoji)." Sunil Grover said, "You set fire to internet!" Darshan Kumaar wished him, "Happy New Year." Dabboo Ratnani commented, "Superb Manoj! Well done! @bajpayee.manoj." Aparshakti Khurana's comment read, "Woah." Many fans too congratulated the actor on his new look. A fan wrote, "New year, new you. What a transformation." "This is epic, good actor, good person, good body. What an idea sir," said an Instagram user.

Also see: Rewind 2023: 12th Fail to Kathal - The best Hindi films of the year



A few people also asked if it is AI-generated and one comment read as, "Deepfake." "Has this been photoshopped?" asked a person. "Is this an edited pic? Looks like one," read another comment.

A day earlier, on New Year's Eve, Manoj shared a video of his Unforgettable Memories of 2023. Manoj took to Instagram and wrote, "Grateful for every moment, challenge, and triumph this year has brought. Thank you, everyone. Unforgettable Memories #2023. Happy New Year." In the video, he dropped the glimpses from his recent release Joram.

The clip also included glimpses from Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, where he won Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the judicial drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.



Manoj's future project



Manoj will next be seen in a crime series, Killer Soup, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the web series boasts a stellar cast that also stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. Killer Soup is all set to stream from Netflix on January 11.