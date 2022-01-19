Watch The Great Indian Murder trailer: Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi come together

The trailer for the Disney+ Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder is finally out.

The series starring Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi will have the actors play investigating officers on a high-profile killing in the thriller. It is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha, The Great Indian Murder also stars Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami.

The show will start streaming on February 4. It will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali languages.

An official synopsis of the show read, “Vicky Rai is the cunning 32-year-old owner of the Rai Group of Industries and son of the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, Jagannath Rai. Vicky gets murdered in cold blood at a party thrown by him to celebrate his acquittal in a rape and murder case of two shelter home girls. Six suspects surrounding his murder come under the radar of the case’s investigating officers DCP Sudha Bhardwaj and Suraj Yadav of Central Bureau of Investigation.

“Vicky’s case has also put an unintended halt in his father, Jagannath Rai’s political career which he tries to win by fair or foul means, even after Vicky’s death. The Great Indian Murder is about exploring several versions of a single murder, a story that Sudha and Suraj weave through their investigations,” it added.