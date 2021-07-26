Watch 'Shershaah' trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani star in a tale of romance, patriotism

Trailer for ‘Shershaah’ just dropped with actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani taking the lead in this tale of patriotism and romance.

The trailer was released on Kargil Vijay Diwas, July 26. Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reached Kargil for the trailer launch event.

‘Shershaah’ is based on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who died during the war in 1999.

The Shershaah trailer opens with Sidharth Malhotra reporting as Captain Vikram Batra. The trailer takes us through various aspects of the soldier's life - both personal and professional. It also features the now-famous line, "Ya to Tiranga lehra ke aunga ya Tirange me lipat kar aunga (Either I will return after hoisting the national flag or come back wrapped in it)."

Former prime minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also made an appearance in the trailer and was seen giving his famous speech, in which he said, "Hum shanti ki raksha ke liye shakti ka pradarshan karna jaante hain (We can show our strength to protect our peace)."

Set in the 1990s, Shershaah offers an insight into the life of Param Veer Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, from his age of innocent romance to his sacrifice for the country.

Watch 'Shershaah' trailer:

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, ‘Shershaah’ also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

Shershaah will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.