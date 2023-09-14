WATCH: Raghav Chadha smiles on queries around his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, invite goes viral 

Indian politician Raghav Chadha may have the gift of the gab but the AAP MP could not help but smile on being asked about his wedding details. Chadha is engaged to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and the two are reportedly getting married in a lavish ceremony on September 24 in Rajasthan's lake city Udaipur.



The wedding invite of the couple was leaked online on Wednesday and went viral on social media soon after. On the same day, during a press conference, when the politician was asked about his wedding, Chadha blushed slightly and smiled and said he would share the details soon.



A video clip shared online has reporters asking him about the date and details, to which Raghav said, “Aapko bohot jaldi bataunga shaadi ke baare mein. (Will tell you very soon about the wedding.)”