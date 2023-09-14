WATCH: Raghav Chadha smiles on queries around his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, invite goes viral
Raghav Chadha is engaged to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and the two are reportedly getting married in a lavish ceremony on September 24 in Rajasthan's lake city Udaipur.
Indian politician Raghav Chadha may have the gift of the gab but the AAP MP could not help but smile on being asked about his wedding details. Chadha is engaged to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and the two are reportedly getting married in a lavish ceremony on September 24 in Rajasthan's lake city Udaipur.
The wedding invite of the couple was leaked online on Wednesday and went viral on social media soon after. On the same day, during a press conference, when the politician was asked about his wedding, Chadha blushed slightly and smiled and said he would share the details soon.
A video clip shared online has reporters asking him about the date and details, to which Raghav said, “Aapko bohot jaldi bataunga shaadi ke baare mein. (Will tell you very soon about the wedding.)”
#AamAadmiParty MP #RaghavChadda getting teased by Media on his wedding with #ParineetiChopra @raghav_chadha @ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/HyoTK6AtgS— आपला सारंग लोणकर (@AAPSarangLonkar) September 13, 2023
According to the leaked images of the wedding invite, the wedding will take place on September 24 in Udaipur at Leela Palace followed by a 90s Bollywood-themed party.
Pre-wedding festivities will begin on September 23, as per the wedding card.
#parineetichopra and #raghavchadha wedding cards pic.twitter.com/IjBIkFtUlp— Film window (@Filmwindow1) September 13, 2023
Earlier their reception card had revealed that the couple will host a wedding reception in Chandigarh on September 30. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged in May earlier this year in New Delhi. The couple were reportedly friends for many years before they started dating.
