Watch: Alia Bhatt blushes on video call with Farah Khan as fan congratulates on her wedding

They might keep mum but Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is an undeniable fact. Alia is currently working on Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.



Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan facetimed Karan Johar on the sets and ended up having a quick chat with Alia and Ranbir. Khan is currently in Boston.



Fans got excited and congratulated Alia for her rumoured wedding. The actor blushed and smiled and replied, "for what?" Alia Bhatt had this to say about Ranbir Kapoor while promoting her film 'Student Of The Year'

"Alia was in shock with all of our excitement too," wrote a fan who shared the clip of the moment on social media.

Sources suggest that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house.



The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the wedding taking place on April 15. The couple is expected to host a reception on April 17.



Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. Ranbir's Krishna Raj bungalow and the Kapoor family's RK Studio have also been decorated with bright lights ahead of the couple`s speculated wedding.